Baker (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The same applies to cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), so the Cardinals look like they'll have all their regular starters in the secondary available as they look to slow down a Josh Allen-led passing attack that shredded the Seahawks for 415 yards and three touchdowns Week 9. If the Bills follow another pass-happy game plan for the second straight week, Baker should be a prime beneficiary of more opportunities to rack up tackles. The safety has already compiled three games of double-digit stops through his first seven contests of 2020.