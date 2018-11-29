Cardinals' Budda Baker: Limited again at practice
Baker (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker managed a pair of limited practices last week before sitting out Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers. As such, his limited participation Wednesday and Thursday doesn't provide a strong hint that he'll be available for this weekend's game against the Packers. If he gains clearance to play, Baker would represent an elite IDP option out of the secondary after piling up 75 tackles and two sacks through his first nine appearances of 2018.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Expected to play Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Fits in some drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...