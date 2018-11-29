Baker (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker managed a pair of limited practices last week before sitting out Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers. As such, his limited participation Wednesday and Thursday doesn't provide a strong hint that he'll be available for this weekend's game against the Packers. If he gains clearance to play, Baker would represent an elite IDP option out of the secondary after piling up 75 tackles and two sacks through his first nine appearances of 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories