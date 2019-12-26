Play

Baker (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions this week. He still appears on track for Sunday's season-finale against the Rams, though if Baker were forced to miss any time, Chris Banjo would likely play an expanded role on defense.

