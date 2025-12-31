Baker (concussion/thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Baker was unable to play against the Bengals in Week 17 while in the league's concussion protocol. He's also working through a thumb injury, and his ability to return to practice in a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Baker would need an independent neurologist to clear him from concussion protocol in order for him to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams.