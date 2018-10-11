Baker (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals are merely managing the practice reps of their leading tackler this week. With 48 on the season, Baker currently ranks fourth in the NFL, and first among defensive backs by five (fellow Arizona safety Antoine Bethea has 43). Assuming he's available Sunday at Minnesota, Baker has become an elite IDP by the midpoint of his second NFL campaign.

