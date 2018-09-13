Cardinals' Budda Baker: Limited Thursday
Baker (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker has opened Week 2 preparations with a cap on his reps in back-to-back sessions. Since entering the starting lineup Week 11 of last season, the strong safety has posted a whopping 61 tackles in eight contests, which equates to 7.6 stops per outing. As such, his status will be one to watch for IDP purposes in advance of Sunday's road game against the Rams.
