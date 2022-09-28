Baker recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-12 defeat to the Rams.
Baker (27 tackles) and fellow safety Jalen Thompson (26) continue to pace the Cardinals in stops, and Baker's forced fumble of Rams running back Cam Akers was recovered by Thompson. Baker and Thompson thus are the safest lineup plays in IDP formats on a weekly basis, with both on pace for 145-plus tackles for a 17-game slate.
