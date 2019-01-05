Cardinals' Budda Baker: Logs first 100-tackle season
Baker compiled 102 tackles (78 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and one forced fumble in 14 games during the 2018 season.
Since locking down a starting role at strong safety in Week 11 of his rookie year in 2017, Baker has averaged 7.4 tackles per game across his 20 starts, which translates to a shade over 118 for a 16-game slate. The preceding includes sitting out Weeks 11 and 12 of this season with a knee injury and being listed on Cardinals practice reports for the final five weeks. With renewed health in 2019, Baker again will be an IDP consideration in most formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...