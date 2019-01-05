Baker compiled 102 tackles (78 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and one forced fumble in 14 games during the 2018 season.

Since locking down a starting role at strong safety in Week 11 of his rookie year in 2017, Baker has averaged 7.4 tackles per game across his 20 starts, which translates to a shade over 118 for a 16-game slate. The preceding includes sitting out Weeks 11 and 12 of this season with a knee injury and being listed on Cardinals practice reports for the final five weeks. With renewed health in 2019, Baker again will be an IDP consideration in most formats.