Cardinals' Budda Baker: Logs full pracitce
Baker (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's walk-through.
Baker was limited Monday, but his return to a full workload Tuesday indicates he is on track to play Thursday against the Seahawks. He figures to continue providing depth in the secondary barring any setbacks.
