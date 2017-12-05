Baker recorded a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Baker has now logged at least nine tackles in three of his last four games, as the rookie safety out of Washington continues to excel since taking on a starting role in the secondary. Baker also played all 58 of the team's defensive snaps Sunday, so opportunities should continue to present themselves to the young defensive back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories