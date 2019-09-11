Baker posted eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-27 tie versus the Lions.

Baker had a monster workload, playing all 88 defensive snaps extending into overtime. The third-year pro looks prepared to eclipse last year's mark of 102 tackles as long as he keeps up this snap count while his IDP prospects look just as promising.

