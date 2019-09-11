Cardinals' Budda Baker: Makes eight stops
Baker posted eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 27-27 tie versus the Lions.
Baker had a monster workload, playing all 88 defensive snaps extending into overtime. The third-year pro looks prepared to eclipse last year's mark of 102 tackles as long as he keeps up this snap count while his IDP prospects look just as promising.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Moving back to free safety•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Logs first 100-tackle season•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Trending toward game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...