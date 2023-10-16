Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday the the Cardinals "possibly" may designate Baker (hamstring) for return from injured reserve this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Baker injured his hamstring late during Week 2 prep and wasn't placed on IR ahead of the ensuing contest, so he was required to sit out at least Weeks 3-6 after the Cardinals made the IR move official on Monday, Sept. 18. Now that he's sat out those four games, he's eligible to return to practice this week, but Gannon only left the door open for such a situation to happen. Whenever he's cleared for game action, Baker will resume his standing as Arizona's starting free safety.