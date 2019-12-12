Cardinals' Budda Baker: Misses practice Wednesday
Baker did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Baker led the Cardinals in tackles during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but he appears to have picked up a hamstring issue in the process. He's played at least 97 percent of the team's snaps in every game this season, so it'll be key to keep an eye on his status heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Browns.
