Baker totaled 13 tackles (11 solo), including 2.5 for a loss and one sack, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 31-21 loss at Houston.

The Cardinals were forced to place Tyvon Branch on injured reserve last week due to a torn ACL, and head coach Bruce Arians give Baker the first opportunity to replace Branch at strong safety. While earning all 70 defensive snaps, Baker made enough of an impression in every realm to receive a 99.9 grade from PFF, according to Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. Among his accomplishments, Baker caused pressure on all three of his blitzes, one of which was a strip-sack and fumble recovery, and surrendered two catches on three targets for a measly 18 yards. If he keeps up the pace, he'll be worthy of a roster spot in the majority of IDP formats.