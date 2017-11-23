Cardinals' Budda Baker: Monster game in first start
Baker totaled 13 tackles (11 solo), including 2.5 for a loss and one sack, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 31-21 loss at Houston.
The Cardinals were forced to place Tyvon Branch on injured reserve last week due to a torn ACL, and head coach Bruce Arians give Baker the first opportunity to replace Branch at strong safety. While earning all 70 defensive snaps, Baker made enough of an impression in every realm to receive a 99.9 grade from PFF, according to Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. Among his accomplishments, Baker caused pressure on all three of his blitzes, one of which was a strip-sack and fumble recovery, and surrendered two catches on three targets for a measly 18 yards. If he keeps up the pace, he'll be worthy of a roster spot in the majority of IDP formats.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.