Baker recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Baker has been a tackle machine through five weeks this season, posting double-digit tackles in three games and averaging almost 10 per outing. His pass defensed Sunday was his first of the season and his sack gives him 1.5 on the year. He had 74 tackles in 16 games as a rookie in 2017, and he appears well on his way to besting that mark by a wide margin in 2018.

