Baker likely will play free safety under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Baker played most of his snaps as a strong safety and slot cornerback in 2018, allowing him to pile up 102 tackles (78 solo) and two sacks in 14 games. He expects to have more interception chances playing further away from the line of scrimmage, but his role change could leave fellow safety D.J. Swearinger as the more reliable IDP option in the Arizona secondary.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...