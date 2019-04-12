Baker likely will play free safety under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Baker played most of his snaps as a strong safety and slot cornerback in 2018, allowing him to pile up 102 tackles (78 solo) and two sacks in 14 games. He expects to have more interception chances playing further away from the line of scrimmage, but his role change could leave fellow safety D.J. Swearinger as the more reliable IDP option in the Arizona secondary.