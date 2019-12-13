Cardinals' Budda Baker: No injury designation for Week 15
Baker (hamstring) does not have an injury designation entering Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker trended up all week in practice, going from sitting out to full by Friday. He'll be back out there Sunday.
