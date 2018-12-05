Cardinals' Budda Baker: Not practicing to begin week
Baker (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker was able to play through his lingering knee injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, but his Week 14 status nonetheless appears to be in question. The second-year safety will likely need to fully participate in practice on Thursday or Friday in order to suit up against the Lions on Sunday.
