Baker (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals added Baker to the Week 2 injury report Friday, when he was limited by a hamstring issue and deemed questionable for this contest. The last-minute addition was a sign that he may not be available to Arizona's defense, and that has come to pass. The severity of Baker's health concern isn't known, but as long as he's sidelined, Jalen Thompson and K'Von Wallace will get the majority of the team's reps at safety.