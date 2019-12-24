Play

Baker racked up nine tackles during Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Seahawks.

It's been weeks since Baker surpassed the 100-tackle threshold for the first time in his young career and he now has 17 more stops than the second-closest defensive back (Eric Reid, 119 tackles). While it's been a lost season for the Cardinals as a whole, the team at least has some positives to take away from the 2019 campaign, starting with Baker's ascendance. With a strong performance in the season finale, the 23-year-old will have a solid chance of finishing top-five league-wide in the tackle department.

