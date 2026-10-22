Baker logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in the Cardinals' 18-16 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The veteran strong safety did it all in Sunday's contest while playing all 57 of the Cardinals' defensive snaps. Baker sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a loss of eight yards on first down in the second quarter, leading to a Rams punt. The defensive back regularly blitzes the quarterback and has accumulated 3.5 sacks through six regular-season games in 2026.