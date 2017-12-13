Baker didn't practice Wednesday due to a thigh injury.

Since taking over as the starting strong safety Week 11 for Tyvon Branch (torn ACL), Baker has been a force, racking up 33 tackles (27 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in four games. With a thigh injury in tow, Baker's health is now one to monitor as the weekend approaches.

