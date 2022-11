Baker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week that there was a "zero percent" chance of Baker playing against the Rams, but the safety practiced in a limited capacity Friday. Kingsbury indicated Friday that the team will be "really smart" in determining Baker's status for this week, but it's encouraging that the 26-year-old has been upgraded to questionable.