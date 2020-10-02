Baker (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker underwent surgery to address a UCL tear in his thumb earlier in the week, so this news is not too surprising. While the team has not given a specific time table for his return, he is expected to be back sooner than later. With Chris Banjo (hamstring) also sidelined, some combination of Curtis Riley, Deionte Thompson and Charles Washington will presumably take on the secondary responsibilities.