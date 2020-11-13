Baker (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker sat out Arizona's first two practices of the week, but he managed to upgrade to limited activity Friday. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that he expects Baker to suit up against Buffalo, per Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com, so barring any setbacks it looks like the starting safety is trending in the right direction to face Josh Allen and the Bills.