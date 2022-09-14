Baker racked up a team-high 13 tackles during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs.
Baker is coming off the second-lowest tackle tally of his career -- 98 in 17 games last year -- a season in which he reached double digits in a week one time. When he racked up 265 stops between 2019 and 2020, he had at least 10 tackles on 10 occasions across 31 contests. If he's back to getting regular double-digit marks in 2022, Baker could revive himself as one of the top IDPs among defensive backs. As evidence, only Texans safety Jonathan Owens and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick have more tackles through Week 1.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: No issues post-concussion•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Out of hospital, going home•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Exits on stretcher•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Active for Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Puts in limited practice Thursday•