Baker registered a team-high 10 tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 30-10 win against the Jets.
The two-time Pro Bowler has collected a tackle for loss in consecutive appearances Weeks 3 and 5, with a missed game in between because of surgery to repair a UCL tear to his thumb. Having Baker back in the lineup against the struggling Jets on Sunday, Arizona posted a season-low with 10 points allowed. Now having proven he can field a full defensive workload with no issue, the versatile safety is expected to be in the starting lineup once against during a Week 6 Monday night showdown against the Andy Dalton-led Cowboys.