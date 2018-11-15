Baker was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "I think Budda will be fine," coach Steve Wilks told Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. "We don't know exactly how long it's going to be. A guy like that, you're going to miss him being out there on the field if he doesn't play, because he just brings so much in every category."

On the season, Baker has missed an average of one defensive snap per game en route to earning a share of 98.4 percent of those snaps, which is good for third on the Cardinals behind Antoine Bethea and Patrick Peterson. Following Monday's MRI, the team has honed in on the specific injured body part, but the nature of the issue is unknown. Based on Wilks' comments, Baker may have suffered a knee concern that will result in an absence of some type. Baker could overturn that thought with a return to practice Thursday or Friday, but for the time being his availability for Sunday's contest against the Raiders is unknown.