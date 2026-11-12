Baker recorded 11 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The star safety has now logged three 11-tackle games this season, and Baker remains one of the bright spots for a Cardinals team that doesn't have many in 2026. The 10th-year pro was mentioned in trade rumors prior to Tuesday's deadline, but he'll finish out the campaign in Arizona. He's up to 62 tackles (29 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, including an interception, and a forced fumble across nine starts this season. Baker appears headed for an eighth straight Pro Bowl selection.