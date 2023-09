Baker (hamstring) was placed on IR on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker injured his hamstring in practice Friday and missed the team's Week 2 loss to the Giants. He'll now be out until at least the team's Oct. 22 matchup against the Rams in Week 7. The news is certainly a blow to the Cardinals defense, which had been competitive up until a second-half collapse in Week 2. Andre Chachere should continue to draw the start at safety in Baker's absence.