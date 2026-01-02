Baker (concussion/thumb) was a full practice participant Thursday and said that he'll play Sunday against the Rams after clearing concussion protocol, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker missed last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati while in concussion protocol, but he said Thursday that he's since passed through the NFL's five-step process and is good to go for Sunday. That should be a big boost to Arizona's defense, which was torched by the combination of Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco for a 121.2 passer rating last weekend. Baker ranks second on the Cardinals with 111 tackles on the campaign (one behind linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither) and has added five defensed passes, including one interception.