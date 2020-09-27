Baker, who doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, is playing through a UCL tear in his thumb and plans to undergo surgery next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The All-Pro safety has been a premier IDP over the past two seasons, compiling at least 100 stops in both 2018 and 2019 and totaling 2.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles between the two years. He's off to another strong start to 2020 with 20 tackles in two games, but Baker's fantasy managers should prepare to be without his services following the game against the Detroit. According to Rapoport, Baker is undergoing a procedure similar to the one that sidelined the Saints' Drew Brees for five games in 2019. As a non-skill position player, Baker should be able to play with a cast or splint on the thumb and won't require as long of an absence as Brees, but the Cardinals expect on the 24-year-old missing the Week 4 game in Carolina before returning to action Week 5 against the Jets.