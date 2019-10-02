Cardinals' Budda Baker: Pops up on injury report
Baker (thigh) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Baker picked up the injury, but it was serious enough to force him out of some valuable practice reps. The 2017 second-round pick is coming off a five tackle performance in Week 4, and has stayed on his last year pace of 29 through four games. If Baker can't suit up for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Jalen Thompson could be in line for the start at the free safety position.
