Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts 13 tackles in win
Baker recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Baker tied a game-high in tackles Sunday, as the rookie logged a season-high 72 defensive snaps in the contest. Although he was a integral part of the Cardinals' defense Sunday, it is his special team skills that got Baker elected to the Pro Bowl earlier in the week. He is still poised to see a healthy dose of defensive reps in Sunday's season-finale against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Sheds injury designation•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Increased workload Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Nursing thigh injury•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Logs team high in tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Monster game in first start•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts career-high tackle count•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.