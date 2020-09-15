Baker notched 15 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 24-20 win in San Francisco.
After finishing the 2019 season with the fourth-most tackles (147) in the NFL, Baker again is among the league leaders this year due to his Week 1 outburst. In fact, the 15 tackles marks a career high for the fourth-year free safety and was more than double any of his teammates. The performance was a fitting one, considering he's less than three weeks removed from the record-setting extension he signed back in August. Moving forward, Baker will continue to be one of the most reliable IDPs around.
