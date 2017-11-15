Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts career-high tackle count
Baker totaled nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended during Thursday's 22-16 defeat to the Seahawks.
The Cardinals lost Tyvon Branch after just 15 defensive snaps due to a knee injury, which forced Baker and veteran safety Antoine Bethea into a season best 69.8 and 92.1 percent of those snaps, respectively. While Baker picked up 14 fewer snaps on defense than Bethea, he posted more tackles (nine versus five) and boosted his own tackle count of the season from 15 to 24 in just one game. It appears the rookie safety will take on a larger role moving forward, making Baker worth of a spin in IDP formats.
