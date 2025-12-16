Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts eight tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker recorded eight tackles (five solo) in the Cardinals' 40-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Baker has at least eight tackles in seven of his 14 appearances this season and has now produced 101 tackles (46 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 99 percent of the defensive snaps during the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Tallies six stops in Week 14 defeat•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Compiles nine tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Very involved in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts eight stops vs. San Fran•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Records five stops in Week 10 loss•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Cleared to play Week 10•