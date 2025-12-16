Baker recorded eight tackles (five solo) in the Cardinals' 40-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Baker has at least eight tackles in seven of his 14 appearances this season and has now produced 101 tackles (46 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 99 percent of the defensive snaps during the 2025 campaign.