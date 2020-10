Baker recorded seven solo tackles, one sack and an interception in Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

Baker has totaled at least five tackles in every game this season. Last week, the two-time Pro Bowler picked up his first sack and he did it again against Dallas, in addition to tallying his first interception of the season. That wasn't the only exemplary play either as the 24-year-old also forced a fumble and picked up two quarterback hits in the blowout win.