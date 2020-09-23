Baker recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-15 win versus Washington.
Baker is among the most reliable defensive backs for IDP purposes, so his lack of production Week 2 is nothing to worry about. That said, five stops is a bit disappointing after he racked up a career-high 15 in the season opener. Considering he compiled at least eight tackles 12 times in 16 games in 2019, Baker will look to get back on track Sunday against the Lions.
