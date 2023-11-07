Baker recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's Week 9 loss to Cleveland.

It was a poor game for the Cardinals as a whole, but Baker put up a strong IDP performance by notching double-digit stops for the first time since Week 11 of last season. The veteran safety appears to be back in form after missing five games earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury. Baker has played every one of Arizona's defensive snaps since returning in Week 7.