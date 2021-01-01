Baker (neck) submitted a limited practice session Thursday.
Arizona is suddenly dealing with a pair of availability issues at safety, with Chris Banjo (hip) being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday in addition to Baker's injury. The 24-year-old faced no restrictions during Wednesday's practice session; however, with an abrupt appearance on the injury report, Baker's level of involvement Friday becomes worth monitoring. The three-time Pro Bowler has missed one game in 2020 and just three over his four professional seasons.