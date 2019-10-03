Play

Baker (thigh) put in a full practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After a brief dalliance as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Baker was back to normal one day later. Through four games, he's in a tie for 10th among NFL defensive backs with 29 tackles. However, he has yet to contribute a turnover or sack after accounting for three and three, respectively, in the first two seasons of his career.

