Cardinals' Budda Baker: Practices fully Thursday
Baker (thigh) put in a full practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After a brief dalliance as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Baker was back to normal one day later. Through four games, he's in a tie for 10th among NFL defensive backs with 29 tackles. However, he has yet to contribute a turnover or sack after accounting for three and three, respectively, in the first two seasons of his career.
