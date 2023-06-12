Baker (shoulder) is present at the team facility ahead of the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Baker is in Arizona with the team as the Cardinals gear up to start their minicamp Tuesday. The safety finished the 2022 season on injured reserve with a fractured shoulder and it's unclear whether that injury has healed or not yet. Additionally, Baker requested a trade this offseason and could suit up for another team in 2023.
