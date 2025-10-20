default-cbs-image
Baker recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers.

Baker remained productive in Week 7, finishing tied for the team lead in stops with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. The safety is as steady as it gets, registering at least five tackles in all seven games this season. Baker has now compiled 49 total tackles (23 solo) and two passes defensed this year.

