Baker (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker also was listed as a limited participant last Thursday and Friday before missing his second game in a row Week 12 against the Chargers. On Monday, coach Steve Wilks expressed optimism regarding Baker's ability to play Sunday at Green Bay, telling Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he's "very hopeful" the safety can return. Baker has two more practices to prove the health of his knee.

