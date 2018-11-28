Cardinals' Budda Baker: Puts in limited practice Wednesday
Baker (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker also was listed as a limited participant last Thursday and Friday before missing his second game in a row Week 12 against the Chargers. On Monday, coach Steve Wilks expressed optimism regarding Baker's ability to play Sunday at Green Bay, telling Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he's "very hopeful" the safety can return. Baker has two more practices to prove the health of his knee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Expected to play Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Fits in some drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...