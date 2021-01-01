The Cardinals list Baker (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

After being added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant at practice due to the neck issue, Baker downgraded to no activity Friday. While that's somewhat of a worrying sign as the regular-season finale approaches, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury downplayed the star safety's injury a bit, saying that he's "hopeful [Baker will] be able to go" despite being "a little sore," according to Fitzgerald. With a playoff berth at stake for Arizona in Week 17, look for Baker to do everything in his power to suit up and handle an every-down role in the secondary.