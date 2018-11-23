Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 12
Baker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker missed last week's loss to the Raiders due to a knee injury and still appears to be managing his recovery. The second-year safety was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday after having sat out to begin the week. It remains to be seen whether Baker will be cleared for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, but his presence would be a huge boost to Arizona's secondary as they attempt to contain Phillip RIvers.
