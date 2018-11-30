Baker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday and was able to end the week with a full practice Friday. The upward trend in his status bodes well for whether Baker will play Sunday. If the second-year-pro doesn't take the field, however, Rudy Ford (heel) would likely see an increase in snaps.