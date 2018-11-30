Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 13
Baker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baker practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday and was able to end the week with a full practice Friday. The upward trend in his status bodes well for whether Baker will play Sunday. If the second-year-pro doesn't take the field, however, Rudy Ford (heel) would likely see an increase in snaps.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Limited again at practice•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Expected to play Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Fits in some drills Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13