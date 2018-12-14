Baker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Baker was unable to practice Wednesday but managed to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. The Washington product was able to play through the injury last week en route to four tackles (solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 defensive snaps. If Baker isn't able to suit up, Rudy Ford would be next in line for work in the secondary.