Baker (hamstring) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Baker was placed on IR on Sept. 18 and has missed each of Arizona's past five games. He was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week, giving him a chance to play Sunday in Seattle. Baker's return would be well-timed with Jalen Thompson being ruled out for the contest due to a hamstring injury.